Short Interest in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Grows By 16,880.0%

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, an increase of 16,880.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

FTDS stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $40.13 and a 52 week high of $52.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

