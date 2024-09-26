Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Short Interest Update

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 3,810.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance

Shares of JEXYY stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. Jiangsu Expressway has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge.

