Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Short Interest Update

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 3,810.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance
Shares of JEXYY stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. Jiangsu Expressway has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.
Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile
