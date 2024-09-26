Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Airports of Thailand Public Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of AIPUY opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the airport business in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport.

