Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Airports of Thailand Public Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of AIPUY opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.
Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile
