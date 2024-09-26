Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Up 24,750.0% in September

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,500 shares, an increase of 24,750.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Commerzbank Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.55, a current ratio of 31.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.98. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 9.65%. Research analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRZBY

About Commerzbank

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.