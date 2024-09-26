Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a growth of 138,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Greentown Management Price Performance

Shares of GRMHF opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. Greentown Management has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54.

About Greentown Management

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides project management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Commercial Project Management, Governmental Project Management, and Others segments. The company offers property development management services for commercial projects; and to government on resettlement housing property development and public infrastructure projects.

