Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a growth of 138,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Greentown Management Price Performance
Shares of GRMHF opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. Greentown Management has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54.
About Greentown Management
