Short Interest in Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Increases By 10,000.0%

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 10,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Base Resources Trading Up 27.2 %
Base Resources stock opened at 0.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.17 and a 200-day moving average of 0.15. Base Resources has a twelve month low of 0.05 and a twelve month high of 0.21.
Base Resources Company Profile
