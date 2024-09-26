Short Interest in Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Grows By 6,857.1%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 6,857.1% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aluf Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AHIX opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Aluf has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Aluf

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

