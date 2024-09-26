Short Interest in Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Grows By 6,857.1%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 6,857.1% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Aluf Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AHIX opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Aluf has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Aluf
