BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Short Interest Up 5,850.0% in September

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 5,850.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

BioPharma Credit Price Performance

BOPCF stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. BioPharma Credit has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $0.98.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

