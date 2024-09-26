Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.87

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and traded as high as $27.29. Croda International shares last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 1,353 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Croda International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on COIHY
Croda International Stock Performance
Croda International Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
Croda International Company Profile
Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Croda International
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.