Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Increases By 10,000.0%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 10,000.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. BDO Unibank has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.1128 dividend. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

