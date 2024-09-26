Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 6,700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

Shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, after sales services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments.

