Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 6,700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
Shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arçelik Anonim Sirketi
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.