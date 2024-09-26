Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Increases By 16,300.0%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 16,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Entain Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHY opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. Entain has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

Entain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.0948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Entain’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About Entain

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

