VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 4,336.4% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDL opened at $66.89 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.69. The firm has a market cap of $367.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average of $62.61.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.2557 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CDL Free Report ) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.