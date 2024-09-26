VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 4,336.4% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CDL opened at $66.89 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.69. The firm has a market cap of $367.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average of $62.61.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.2557 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
