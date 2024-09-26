Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Seneca Foods worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 107.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $434.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.27. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $65.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $304.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

