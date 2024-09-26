Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,695 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bit Digital were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTBT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,000,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,309 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 79.6% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,121,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 940,161 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. Bit Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Bit Digital had a net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Bit Digital Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

