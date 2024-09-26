Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 97,170 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 71.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60,947 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 27,130.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 56,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 40,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCFT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $293.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $24.05.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.18. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. MasterCraft Boat’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

