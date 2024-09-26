Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 18,398 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alector were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alector by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 526,037 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 211.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 301,936 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter valued at $1,920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 61.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 135,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 922,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 128,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Alector Stock Down 5.2 %

Alector stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $479.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 290.66% and a negative return on equity of 102.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alector

In other news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 13,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $67,958.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 291,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 13,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $67,958.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Hammond sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $53,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,657.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,222 shares of company stock valued at $286,013. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

