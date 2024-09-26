Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Ribbon Communications worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 88,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,346 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 30.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 56,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $549.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.05 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

