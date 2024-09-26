Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Xponential Fitness worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $1,849,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 9.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 194,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPOF has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $199,440.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 290,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $587.67 million, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

