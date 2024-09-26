Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 19,747 AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of AudioEye as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 4.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital raised AudioEye to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on AudioEye in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

AudioEye Price Performance

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $277.99 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. AudioEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. AudioEye had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AudioEye, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioEye Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

