Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Fate Therapeutics worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 274,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 219,932 shares during the period. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,171,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,911,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,747,000 after acquiring an additional 617,644 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $392.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,426.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.