Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,060 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 53,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $207,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $133,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,991,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 380,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,215,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $133,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,991,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,652 shares of company stock valued at $650,564 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $405.99 million, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.09. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWMN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Bowman Consulting Group Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

