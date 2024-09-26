Rhumbline Advisers Has $521,000 Stake in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of SEACOR Marine worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jesus Llorca sold 14,168 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jesus Llorca sold 14,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Rossmiller sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $129,427.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,952.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,431 shares of company stock worth $411,684 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SMHI opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $264.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.29). SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.21 million. Analysts predict that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

