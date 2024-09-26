Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 350 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRUS. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $81.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average of $84.60. The firm has a market cap of $913.14 million, a PE ratio of -1,160.57 and a beta of 1.87. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $122.81.

