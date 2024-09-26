Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of FARO Technologies worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 343.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FARO Technologies

In other FARO Technologies news, CEO Peter James Lau sold 5,435 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $90,601.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,363.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FARO Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $355.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $82.09 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Featured Stories

