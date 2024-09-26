Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Position in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAR. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Loar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,366,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Loar in the 2nd quarter valued at $964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Loar during the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loar during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Loar in the second quarter valued at $497,000.

Loar Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:LOAR opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.61. Loar Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $80.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

LOAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loar from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Loar in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Loar from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

