Rhumbline Advisers Buys 994 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of OneWater Marine worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OneWater Marine by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 253,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $8,781,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin bought 2,567 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $58,784.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,234.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 729,316 shares in the company, valued at $15,497,965. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin purchased 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $58,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,234.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 87,329 shares of company stock worth $1,936,799 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONEW has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Read Our Latest Report on ONEW

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $373.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.35. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $35.86.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.