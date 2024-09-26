Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Celcuity were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in Celcuity by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 9.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter valued at about $888,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELC stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Celcuity Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81.

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Celcuity from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

