Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.64

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $3.88. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 52,317 shares changing hands.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hang Lung Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

