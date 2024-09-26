Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Up 520.2% in September

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,700 shares, a growth of 520.2% from the August 31st total of 132,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 531,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of APTO opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.25. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Free Report ) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTO

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.