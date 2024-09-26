Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA) Short Interest Down 76.7% in September

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alpha Star Acquisition Trading Down 1.6 %

Alpha Star Acquisition stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 214,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 413,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 261,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 61,849 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

