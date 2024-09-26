Short Interest in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Expands By 238.5%

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 296,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,124,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,109,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,973,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after acquiring an additional 637,748 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,078,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,049,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition alerts:

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ANSC stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.