Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,169.24

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,169.24 and traded as high as $1,250.00. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $1,250.00, with a volume of 2,946 shares trading hands.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,169.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,135.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $37.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

