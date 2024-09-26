Short Interest in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Decreases By 74.9%

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the August 31st total of 350,800 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Asset Entities news, CMO Kyle Fairbanks sold 13,333 shares of Asset Entities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $25,332.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 26,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,667.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kyle Fairbanks sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $25,332.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,667.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Krueger sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $35,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $71,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,037 shares of company stock worth $632,846. 60.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Asset Entities at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASST stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Asset Entities has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 8.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,574.65% and a negative return on equity of 207.47%.

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

