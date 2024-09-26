Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Algoma Steel Group Price Performance
Shares of ASTLW stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.
