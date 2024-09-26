Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Drops By 78.8%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the August 31st total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APVO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

