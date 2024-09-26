Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.30

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.31. Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 395,956 shares.
Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Trading Down 10.4 %
The firm has a market cap of C$47.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.
Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Company Profile
Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.
