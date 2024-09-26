OSB Group (LON:OSB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $428.98

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 428.98 ($5.74) and traded as low as GBX 380.60 ($5.10). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 381.20 ($5.10), with a volume of 669,517 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSB shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on OSB Group from GBX 660 ($8.84) to GBX 580 ($7.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.03) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 428.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 428.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.08 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a GBX 10.70 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,437.50%.

In other news, insider Henry Daubeney acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 382 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £76,400 ($102,303.16). In related news, insider Victoria Hyde sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.94), for a total transaction of £2,387.43 ($3,196.88). Also, insider Henry Daubeney purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 382 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £76,400 ($102,303.16). 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

