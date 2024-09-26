Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.85

Shares of Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and traded as high as $7.25. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 9,373 shares trading hands.

Kumba Iron Ore Trading Up 6.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

