DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.25. DSS shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 7,279 shares traded.

DSS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSS had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a negative return on equity of 63.59%. The business had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that DSS, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About DSS

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

