Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Star Acquisition
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.