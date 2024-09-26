Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

