Short Interest in Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Drops By 58.7%

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the August 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

MDOMF opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a market cap of $434.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.58. Mandom has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Mandom Company Profile

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

