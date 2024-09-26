Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.28

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and traded as high as $62.84. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $59.93, with a volume of 884 shares trading hands.
Eurofins Scientific Trading Up 3.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78.
About Eurofins Scientific
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
