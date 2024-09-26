First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $55.42

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.42 and traded as high as $56.91. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $56.72, with a volume of 1,633 shares.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45.

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.