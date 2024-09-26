First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $55.42

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.42 and traded as high as $56.91. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $56.72, with a volume of 1,633 shares.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45.
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.