AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the August 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AirNet Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANTE opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. AirNet Technology has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

AirNet Technology Company Profile

AirNet Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates out-of-home advertising networks in the People's Republic of China. It provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries, and copyrighted entertainment contents; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

