Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 259.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Vivid Seats Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SEAT opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.22. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

