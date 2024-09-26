Rhumbline Advisers Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,550 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zumiez were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zumiez by 83.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 2,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.29. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZUMZ

Zumiez Profile

(Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.