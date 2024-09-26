Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.29. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Excelerate Energy Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

