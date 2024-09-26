SOL Capital Management CO Has $21.50 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.6% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 83,965 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating and issued a $247.61 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $226.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

