Rhumbline Advisers Has $545,000 Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 2.40. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $14.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. EnLink Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

